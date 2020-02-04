Ronald Douglas Kellogg passed away on Feb. 2, 2020, at the age of 87 years, due to congestive heart failure following a lengthy and loving stay at Seasons Hospice House.
Ron was born in Preston, Oct. 14, 1932, to Melvin Otto (Speck) and Mamie Ada (Ada Hanson) Kellogg. The Kellogg's lived in Fillmore, and Ron graduated from Wykoff High School in 1951. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1953 to 1955. Following his military duty, he graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in mechanical engineering and began his career at IBM in 1963 and retired in 1991.
On Dec. 26, 1957, he married Mary J. Walsh, and they lived in St. Paul and Hartford, Wis., before moving to Rochester in 1963, where they raised their three children, Tom, Katy and Ann. Mary and Ron enjoyed a cabin on Round Lake in Hayward, Wis., where they met many of their dear, lifelong friends. Sadly, Mary passed away on April 2, 1997, from pancreatic cancer. Ron was blessed to have his grief softened by meeting Annie Konop who has remained his loving companion for 20 years.
Ron had many interests which included but were not limited to, antiquing, woodworking and furniture restoration, the outdoors, hunting, classic country and western music, history, NASCAR, mowing grass at Tom and Sharon's farm, morel mushroom hunting, building bluebird houses, reading Consumer Reports, an evening Manhattan, travel, laughing and a good hot meal. Ron was very proud of his Norwegian heritage and enjoyed visiting the Homeland with Annie Konop in 2011.
Ron remained razor sharp and quick witted, as well as curious and inquisitive until the very end. His storied dry sense of humor will be forever remembered. Ron was a straight shooter and did not suffer fools, though his gruff demeanor at times would often be betrayed by the tears he shed at the many, many moments he found poignant. Ron, just like the rest of us, did the best he could. He was and is so loved and will be greatly missed.
Ron is survived by his companion, Annie Konop; son, Tom (Sharon); daughter, Ann (Kevin) Fogarty, both of Rochester; daughter, Katy (Jim) Nygard of Gallatin Gateway, Mont.; and two grandchildren, Frank (Shireen Ghanatabadi) Kellogg and Gracie (Chris Daniel) Kellogg, both of Minneapolis. He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; his brother, Fuzz; his sister, Marge, and brother-in-law, John Dunn; his brother-in-law, James Walsh; and his father and mother-in-law, Dr. Andrew and Kathleen Walsh.
The family cannot begin to express, in actions or words, their gratitude to the staff at Seasons Hospice House. Your loving care prolonged our time with Dad and for that we are forever grateful. We are in awe of all of you. We all enjoyed spending time on the deck watching the birds, counting turkeys and waiting with anticipation for the next deer sighting! God Bless You All. We would also like to thank "Team Audrey Tipka" for their love, kinship and friendship during our shared time at Seasons Hospice House. Thank you for sharing your sweet mother, Audrey, with us. Ron would be honored to have Memorials directed to Seasons Hospice House should you choose to do so.
A Celebration of Ron's Life will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 9 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN. Visitation will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes and one hour prior to the service Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Fillmore Cemetery in Fillmore.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Kellogg family. To leave a special memory or condolence, please visit www.rafnranzandvinefh.com.