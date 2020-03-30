Ronald W. Kroning, 85, of St. Charles, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at Willows & Waters Senior Living in Rochester.
Ron was born Aug. 29, 1934, in rural Winona County to Louis and Neta (Loppnow) Kroning. On Sept. 8, 1956, he married the love of his life, Theogene Jereczek, in Winona. Ron worked for the city of Winona for 10 years before taking a job in Chicago as a diesel mechanic for a few years. They eventually made their home in St. Charles, where Ron became a part-owner of John Deere until his retirement. Ron and Theo were devoted members of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.
Ron enjoyed snowmobiling and woodworking and could often be found in his shop in the basement making furniture. Ron was a devoted family man and treasured time spent with them. In recent years, he appreciated long conversations with friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Vicki (Scott) Disher of Minnetonka; son, Brian (Jean) of Dover; three grandchildren, Jason (Sarah) Kroning of West St. Paul, Jessica (Josh) Hoekstra of Rochester and Brianna Kroning of Dover; and five great-grandchildren, Brian and Harrison Kroning and Max, Marie and Mila Hoekstra.
Ron was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; his brother, Allyn, and a niece and nephew.
Ron's family would like to thank everyone at Willows and Waters for their compassionate care of Ron.
At this time, the services for Ron will be delayed and will be announced when details become available.