Ronald "Mac" Cameron MacDiarmid, loving husband, best friend, father and grandfather passed away peacefully at his home in Montgomery, Texas after his battle with cancer on April 3. He was 80 years old.
Ronald was born in Fort Lewis, Wash., on June 28, 1939, to Cameron and Gertrude MacDiarmid.
He led a full life. He served his country with the United States Army. Ron retired from Dakota Blacktop. Ron loved spending time with family and friends. He loved to spend time at the farm and river property near Pine Island. He loved farm auctions, junking and traveling.
Ronald will be missed by family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Eugene. Survived by wife, Della; by daughter, Tammy; and sons, Tim and Ronnie MacDiarmid; as well as his grandchildren and stepchildren.
His burial will be at Wolf Creek Cemetery, Saint Croix Falls, Wis., at a date and time yet to be determined.