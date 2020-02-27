Ronald William Hanusa, 72, of Hayfield, passed away on Feb. 25, 2020, at Allina Health Hospice Care in Owatonna.
Ronald William Hanusa was born on Jan. 4, 1948, the son of Carl and Bertha (Kile) Hanusa in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Ronald was united in marriage to Susan Marie Tyson on Aug. 6, 1983, at Aurora Lutheran Church.
Ron worked as a janitor at Hayfield Schools from October 2007 to February 2018 and worked at Darrick's Preferred Auto from July 2011 to November 2019 as a maintenance worker. As a young man, he was a drummer in a band called the Madison Epics. Ron helped his dad as a plumber, and also was a horse jockey and bred race horses.
Ronald is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Susan.
The memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at Czaplewski Family Funeral Home, 501 Second St. NW, Hayfield with Rev. Paul Hauschild officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date. Blessed be his memory.
