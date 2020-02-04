Ronda L. Hielscher, age 45, of Wabasha, died on Sunday evening, Feb. 2, 2020, at her home in Wabasha, after a short but courageous battle with cancer.
A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home - Larson Chapel in Zumbrota with Steve Roberts officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Private family burial will be at a later date.
Ronda Lynn Hielscher was born on May 16, 1974, in Lake City to James R. and Barbara A. (Books) Hielscher Sr. She grew in several communities in southeast Minnesota. During her childhood years, Ronda competed in many pageants. Ronda won several pageants, but took great pride in winning the Miss Country Sweetheart pageant. Ronda worked at several different jobs, but she loved being a mother. Ronda also loved riding horse, singing karaoke with her brother, Jim, canoeing and spending time with her family.
Ronda is survived by her daughter, Quantella Anderson; son, Shadow Lee and daughter, Izabell Ray; mother, Barb (James "Buck" Isbell) Blanck; father, James Hielscher Sr.; maternal grandmother, Marilyn Books; paternal grandmother, Barbara Hielscher; brother, James (Sherry) Hielscher; sister, Jackie Pahl; brother, Jesse (Jill) Schmoll; sister, Jaimee (Cody) Daigle; and many nieces and nephews.
Ronda was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Donald Books Sr.; paternal grandfather, Robert Hielscher; and uncles, Donald Books Jr. and David Books.