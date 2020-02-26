Rosalie Ruth Roland, 71, of Rochester, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Pine Haven Care Center in Pine Island.
Rosalie was born April 15, 1948, in Lake City to James and Ruth (Goetsch) Roland. She graduated from Pine Island High School in 1966. On Nov. 19, 1966, she married Howard Klennert at The Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. The couple settled in Pine Island in 1974. Rosie moved to Rochester in 1995 following her divorce. She worked first as an orderly and then as an office assistant at Mayo Clinic for 27 years until her retirement in 2015.
Rosalie loved her quirky, diva dog, Calley Sue, sewing, knitting, reading and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Klennert-Taylor of Rochester, Eliese Klennert-Nelson (Brad) of Rochester, Amanda Klennert (Phillip Burns) of Rochester, and Mollie Klennert of Pine Island; sons, Anthony Klennert (Ann) of Pine Island, and Charles Klennert of Rochester; grandchildren, Ryley Klennert, Joseph Nelson, Bradey Klennert-Lussier, Jacob Nelson, Samuel Klennert, Torrie Klennert, Isabella Taylor and Pierce Klennert; and three great-grandchildren. Rosalie was preceded in death by her parents and her sister.
The Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Mazeppa, with Pastor Alan Horn officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service and a luncheon will follow the service in the church fellowship area.
Memorials are preferred to the family.