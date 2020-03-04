A Celebration of Life Gathering for Rose Ann "Red" Kautz will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at the Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel.
Rose Ann "Red" Kautz, 86, of Zumbro Falls, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at her home in Zumbro Falls with her family by her side. She was born Feb. 15, 1934, in Chicago to George and Ellen (Chamberlain) Lewis. She grew up and graduated from Roseville High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. On April 23, 1955, she married Kenneth Kautz in Rochester.
Rose Ann worked for Telex Communication in Rochester for many years and retired from there. She enjoyed traveling, going to casinos, watching NASCAR, and was a Vikings fan. Rose Ann especially loved spending time with her family and friends.
Rose Ann is survived by her loving husband of almost 65 years, Ken Kautz of Zumbro Falls; daughters, Jean (Jeff) Varner of Zumbrota, Debra (Mathew) Arendt of Mazeppa, and Lori (Bob) Walker of Austin; a son, Randy (Teri) Kautz of Mazeppa; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard Lewis and Russell Lewis, both of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Joe Lewis of Washington State; and sisters, Frances Heldt and Mary Lewis, both of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, Wendell and Nelson.
