Rose Marie "Rosie" (Lynch) South, formerly of Newton, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Feb. 13, 2020, in Rochester surrounded by the love of family.
Rosie was born in Charles City, Iowa on Nov. 28, 1938. She was the daughter of C. Almon and Elva (Rose) Lynch. Rosie graduated from Charles City High and earned her teaching certificate from Iowa State Teachers College in 1958.
Rosie began her kindergarten teaching career in Ackley, Iowa. There, she agreed to go on a blind date with Stephen South when she found out that he drove a Corvette. Later, when she agreed to marry him, to her surprise, he sold the Corvette for a family car, a four-door Impala. On July 31, 1960, they were married and moved to Newton. They had two children, Ann Marie and Andrew James. Rosie and Steve had a special love for each other, their family, the mountains and travel. As a family, they camped, backpacked and visited a multitude of places providing their children with extraordinary opportunities to learn about the United States and the world. Rosie and Steve traveled to 49 states and many different countries.
In Newton, Rosie taught kindergarten at Emerson Hough Elementary and subbed for many years in the Newton Community Schools. She loved young children and enjoyed seeing her kindergarten students grow and became a part of the Newton Community. Her service to children continued through leadership roles in Brownies and Cadette Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, Sunday school, vacation Bible school and as a room mother.
Faith was an important component of Rosie's life. As a charter member of St. Luke Methodist Church in Newton, she shared her musical talents through playing the piano and singing in the choir for over 50 years. She was active in the United Methodist Women, women's ministry at the Iowa Correctional Institution in Mitchellville, Bible studies, and the Metanoia Retreat.
Rosie was known for cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes, walking at Agnes Patterson park, baking amazing pies, humming in the Hy-Vee aisles, penning hundreds of thinking-of-you notes, playing in a variety of bridge clubs, participating in P.E.O, enjoying life with wonderful friends - notably her foursome and her Friday night dinner friends - and being a steadfast Democrat. She loved music and continued playing the piano until just recently. In the past few months, music therapy and her John Denver CD comforted her.
The past three years, Rosie lived at Madonna Meadows Memory Care in Rochester. There, her family expanded to include the staff and residents. The staff shared love, care, support and laughter with Rosie and her family. In her last months, Seasons Hospice added peace, comfort and dignity to her life.
Survivors include a son, Andrew James of Newton, Iowa; a daughter and son-in-law, Ann Marie and Daniel Clark of Rochester; a brother, Craig Lynch of Charles City, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews. Rosie was preceded in death by her husband, parents and sister, Shirley Smith.
A celebration of Rosie's life will be held in the spring in Newton. Making others' lives just a little bit better was one of Rosie's mantras. Memorial donations may be made to St. Luke Methodist Church, Seasons Hospice, Jasper County Food Shelf and Agnes Patterson Park.
As Rosie left this world, Steve greeted her into heaven with a smile and hug, grabbed her hand and said, "Let's skip."