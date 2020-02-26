The Funeral Mass for Rose Mary Frank will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake City, with Father Matthew Fasnacht officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Lake City.
Rose Mary Frank, 87, passed into God's care in her home surrounded by her family after a short battle with pancreatic cancer on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. She was born May 3, 1932, in Rochester to Bernard and Rose (Selinger) Voeltz. She attended school in Rochester graduating from Lourdes High School in 1951. She married Glenn Frank on April 11, 1953, and they were married for 64 years.
Rose Mary and Glenn farmed in Gilbert Valley, Wabasha County for over 50 years until their early 80s, when they retired. She loved to spend time reading, enjoyed playing cards and gardening. Rose Mary had a strong devotion to her family and especially God. She was a member of St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake City.
Rose Mary is survived by 10 children, Larry, Steven and Donald Frank, all of Lake City, Deborah (Danny) Olson of Lake City, Alan (Teresa) Frank of Owatonna, Mary Frank of Rochester, John (Carolyn) Frank of Havertown, Pa., Sandy Rodriguez of Albuquerque, N.M., Richard Frank of Utica, and Daniel (Jenny) Frank of Mendota Heights; 23 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Kathleen Dombeck of Wayzata, Margaret Fornel of Frankfort, Ky., Joan Anderson of Eau Claire, and Winfred (Harley) Kester of Apple Valley; and a brother, Charles (Jean) Voeltz of Hayfield. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Robert Voeltz.
Friends and family may visit from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Arrangements by Schleicher Funeral Homes, Lake City Chapel. Guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com.