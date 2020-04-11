Rosemary B. O'Neil, age 92, passed away peacefully Monday, April 6, 2020, at Rochester East Health Services in Rochester. Though she struggled with her health over the last year, she was thrilled to reach her goal of meeting her first great-grandchild, Alexandra Rose who was born in February. She was ready to reunite with her husband of 54 years, Art.
Rosemary was born March 28, 1928, in Owatonna. She grew up in Owatonna and graduated from Owatonna High School in 1946. She went to Winona Teachers College. She taught elementary school in Adams, Blooming Prairie, Albert Lea, Plainview and Winnebago - all in Minnesota.
She married Arthur O'Neil, of Rochester, on July 17, 1954, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Owatonna. They were married 54 years before he died Aug. 3, 2007.
Rosemary's greatest joy was her family. She was the best stay-at-home mom you could find. Rosemary and Art moved to Rochester when he retired and helped raise their grandchildren. She has seen too many basketball games to count - beginning with her own children and then those of her grandchildren. She loved going to soccer games - even in the cold and rain. She went to lacrosse matches - even though she didn't understand any of it! She went to dance recitals, band concerts, plays and anything any one of her kids or grandkids would do. She had a generous definition of family and was affectionately known as Grandma Rose to everyone - which brought her great joy. She will be dearly missed.
Rosemary is survived by her children, Michele Hanson (Gregg), Dan (Teresa), Barry (Mary) and Angela (Bob Sheeler). She has 12 grandchildren she loved dearly: Jay, Tess, Kate, Brady, Darby, Logan, Landon, Larisa, Nicole, Parker, Keaton and Maria. And she had one great-grandchild, Alexandra Rose Hanson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur, and her mother, Frances Pichner, as well as numerous aunts and uncles.
The family would like to thank Rochester East Health Services and Mayo Hospice for their excellent care of Rosemary.
A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Macken Funeral home is assisting the family with arrangements.