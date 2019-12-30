Rosemary Renaux, 98, died Dec. 27, 2019, at Samaritan Bethany Nursing Home. Rosemary was born Nov. 21, 1921, in Canadian County, Okla., to George and Esther Witcher. She graduated from Calumet, Oklahoma High School. Rosemary moved to Rochester in 1941 and worked briefly for Saint Marys Hospital. Her future husband, Darrell, was serving in the Army Air Force overseas during World War II. She and Darrell Renaux were married Sept. 19, 1942. When Darrell returned from service, he had a long career in the plumbing trade, and Rosemary became a mother and housewife.
She loved cooking and gardening. She was an accomplished artist and created many beautiful works of art, including mosaic tile, oil, acrylic, and watercolor painting. She and Darrell traveled to many U.S. and overseas locations and belonged to the Gopher Fun Trailer Club.
She will always be remembered by her children, grandchildren, and by wayward children from the neighborhood, as someone they could always come to for food, help and love.
Rosemary is survived by children, Joanne (Donald) Peterson and Jon Renaux, both of Rochester; grandchildren, Daniel (Kelly) Peterson of Hermantown, Debra (Scott) McClure of Afton, Jamie (Matthew) Christopherson Lambert of Rochester, Hilary Renaux of Bozeman, Mont., Jessie Renaux also of Bozeman, and Nicole Renaux of Austin, Texas; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by two children.
There will be a service honoring Rosemary in the spring. Rosemary and Darrell will be interred at Oakwood East Cemetery. The arrangements are being handled by Mahn Funeral Home, and the formal service date will be listed on their online website.