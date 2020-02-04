Rozella V. Lohmann, age 99, of Pine Island, formerly of Zumbrota, died on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Pine Haven Care Center.
The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at Christ Lutheran Church in Zumbrota with Pastor Wayne D. Schoch officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Zumbrota Cemetery.
Rozella Verona Albers was born on April 10, 1920, in Zumbrota Township, Goodhue County to Henry J. and Alice W. (Pruter) Albers. She grew up in rural Zumbrota, attended country school and graduated from Zumbrota High School in 1938.
On Sept. 22, 1940, she married Alvin Lohmann. They farmed for a short while before moving into Zumbrota. Rozella was a homemaker, did Avon sales and worked at Dairy Queen, Post Cash Food, Ben Franklin, Bev's Fabric Store and Zumbrota Dry Cleaners.
Rozella was a 50-year member of the Town and Country Home Study group. She was also a member of the Zumbrota Arts Club, Zumbrota Camera Club and a very active member of Christ Lutheran Church, including the Bell Choir, singing in the choir, Ladies Aid, Quilters Society, and was a Sunday school teacher. Rozella held many offices in the organizations at Christ Lutheran Church. Rozella was a gifted musician, with an ability to play piano, organ, piano accordion, harmonica and keyboard. Rozella loved classical, religious and old time music.
Rozella is survived by her sons, Roger (Nancy) Lohmann of Morgantown, W.V., Russ (Kathie) Lohmann of Pine Island and Rick (Gail) Lohmann of Zumbrota; grandchildren, Andrew (Lisa) Lohmann, Melissa (Dylan Romano) Lohmann, Jennifer (Dean) Sorum, Eric (Kerri) Lohmann, Rebecca (late husband, Casey) Snyder, Angela (Peter) Bersaw and Jonathan (Nina) Lohmann; and great-grandchildren, Brandon Lohmann, Madison Romano, Madeline, Wesley and Ella Sorum, Dyllon and Conner Lohmann, Zachary and Isabelle Snyder, Riley, Carter and Emily Bersaw and Dylan and Odin Lohmann.
Rozella was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin; grandson; brother, Harlem Albers; and sister, Sylvia Buck.