Ruby Joyce Ray passed away in her home in Rochester on March 26, 2020, at the age of 84. Her husband of nearly 69 years, Robert Delbert Ray, age 90, followed her on Monday, March 30, 2020, also at their home.
The couple leaves behind a daughter, Cindy, and grandson Jason Williams (Pamela); and a son, Michael (Diane).
Ruby was born on Nov. 12, 1935, in rural Iowa to Rudolph J. and Lillie Andersen and grew up the youngest in a loving family that included three sisters. Robert was born on Feb. 5, 1930, in rural Rice County, Minnesota, to Melvin D. Sr. and Florence Ray, whose family included three brothers and five sisters.
Ruby met Robert in 1949 and that union eventually led to their marriage on Dec. 21, 1951, in West Concord. Shortly after, Bob and Ruby relocated to Kenyon, and eventually started their family. Kenyon was their home until 1980.
Ruby held many jobs during her life, including working at the Kenyon Canning Factory, The Kenyon Bakery and The Kenyon Sunset Home. Bob bought a milk-hauling route for North Star Creamery of Kenyon before transitioning into the role of a custodian for several years at Kenyon Public Schools. Ruby and Bob were also the custodians of Kenyon Methodist Church for many years where they were also members.
In 1980, they made the decision to train for motel management and Ruby became a lead manager and Bob the assistant manager for Motel 6 in the cities of Pierre, S.D., Bismarck, N.D., Fargo, N.D., and eventually Rochester, before retiring in 2004. They remained in Rochester until their passing.
Ruby was the first to lend a hand in the moment of need. She was always focused on others and was often "adopted in heart" by those she helped as their "mom." Friends, family, co-workers and neighbors all tell of stories in which Ruby stepped forward to assist them, no matter what the risk to her. Robert was the gentle giant with a warm smile. Many school children sought him out with their questions or troubles. And his love for his Minnesota sports teams was unmatched and ever faithful.
Ruby is survived by her children; grandson and sister Agnes. She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters Dorothy and Nona; and brothers-in-law Lloyd, Edward and Lloyd. Robert is also survived by his children and grandson; and his sisters Kate and Bess. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers William, George and Melvin, Jr.; sisters Emma, Mayme and Deloris; sisters-in-law Doris and Lila; and brothers-in-law Rudy, Lloyd, Daryl and Laverne.
The couple was loved and will be missed by their many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
The parting gift that Ruby and Bob gave to all mankind was extraordinary. They had arranged to donate their physical bodies to the Mayo Clinic School of Medicine of Rochester for medical research. This gift will help craft the future of medical care and medical careers beyond the realm of our understanding.
The couple's children hope to hold a special Celebration of Life in honor of Ruby and Bob in the future. No formal funeral is planned at the couple's request.
Cindy and Mike wish to thank all their family, as well as all friends and neighbors, who have stopped by, sent cards and shared prayers.