Rustin "Rusty" Olson, age 40, of Brookings, S.D., passed away from an apparent heart attack on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Brookings Hospital. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Brookings.
Rustin Granger Olson was born Feb. 22, 1979, to Norman and Betty (Skoglund) Olson in Rochester. Rusty grew up in Rochester, where he was active in 4-H and Boy Scouts. His dedication earned him the honor of Eagle Scout. Rusty graduated from Mayo High School in 1997.
After high school, Rusty attended SDSU in Brookings, earning a bachelor's degree in construction management. During his time at SDSU, Rusty served his country in ROTC and the National Guard. He also graduated from Airborne School at Ft. Benning, Gia.
After graduation from college, Rusty went to conductor school, and was hired as a railroad conductor. Through hard work, he advanced to management, where he worked for both BSNF Railroad and CSX Railway.
In 2018, the family moved to Brookings where Rusty went to work for Civil Design Incorporated as their director of railroad operations.
In 2004, Rusty married the love of his life, Megan Townes. Together, they have three beautiful children; Lia, Josie, and Oliver. Rusty was an active member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Brookings. He enjoyed spending quality time with his children, and will be remembered for being a great dad and friend. Rusty had a great sense of humor and imagination.
Survivors include his wife, Megan; children, Lia, Josie, and Oliver; parents, Norman (Betty) Olson; brother, Nik (Deanna) Olson; sister, Sandy Olson; father-in-law, Richard (Brenda) Townes; mother-in-law, Vicki Townes; brother-in-law, Richard (Kyle) Townes; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Rusty was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alden (Delores) Skoglund and Melvin (Dorothy) Olson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.