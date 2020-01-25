Ruth M. Johnson, age 84, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at home.
She is survived by Loren, her loving husband of 63 years; children, Gary, Randy and Vicki; and two granddaughters.
Ruth had a beautiful soprano voice, and sang in the Rochester Orchestra and Chorale. She also sang with the Sweet Adelines Women's Chorus. She loved to paint and do arts and crafts.
She will be greatly missed by her loving family. A private memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
