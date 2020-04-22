Ruthabelle "Ruthie" Anna Brunkow, 99, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at her home in Lake City.
Ruthabelle Nibbe was born Oct. 27, 1920, to Gustave H. Nibbe and Lena Luva (Meerkens) Nibbe. Her early years were spent on the farm working and playing with family and neighbors and attending country school. She was always able to remember every student in her class pictures!
Ruthie married Edward Brunkow on June 6, 1946, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lake City. They made their home in Lake City raising their son, John. Ruthie always made close friends with neighbors and stayed in touch with her relatives. Ruthie loved playing cards, visiting with friends and relatives, church and anything chocolate!
Survivors include her grandchildren, Jamie Brunkow and Heidi Brunkow; great-grandchildren, Alexas Brunkow, Isabella, Livia and Benson Brunkow; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; her son, John; and all of her siblings, Melinda (Roy) Ludwitzke, Orlin (Lucy), Marvin, Walter (Delores), Roy (Mary Agnes), Donald (Anna), Willard and Pete (Mary) Nibbe. She was also preceded in death by many nephews and nieces.
There will be a private graveside service for the family at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Lake City with Rev. Nathan Cordes officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. John's Playground fund or St. John's Video Fund.
