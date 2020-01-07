The funeral service for Sandra E. Fritz, 76, of rural Stewartville, will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 at Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville with Rev. Byron Meline and Rev. Kim Kyllo officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester. Sandy died on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Rochester - Saint Marys Campus, from complications, following a lengthy illness with COPD.
Sandra Evelyn Lexvold was born on Aug. 16, 1943, in Red Wing to George and Evelyn (Sharpen). She lived with her family in rural Wanamingo, where she grew up on the family farm and attended school, graduating from Wanamingo H.S in 1961. She attended beauticians school in Rochester, where she received her certification as a hair stylist.
Sandy was married on April 27, 1963, at the Wanamingo Lutheran Church to Roy L. Fritz. Following their marriage the couple lived in Rochester before moving to rural Stewartville in 1974, where they raised their family. They moved to rural High Forest in 1987, where they have continued to make their home.
Sandy was a homemaker and was a self-employed beautician from her home for over 20 years. She also was employed part-time as a cashier at Boyum Foods in Stewartville for a number of years and as a temp at IBM and at the gift shop at the Rochester Airport. Sandy was a long-time member of Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville and was a longtime active member of the Stewartville American Legion Auxiliary.
Following their retirement, Sandy and Roy enjoyed travelling, often going on fishing trips Up North. Sandy enjoyed helping with her kids 4-H projects and going to their sports and school activities. She was an avid Elvis fan and looked forward to playing bingo at the Legion. Sandy was quick to give everyone a hug and enjoyed a good prank. Most of all, she loved family get-togethers and celebrations and time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Roy; one daughter and two sons, David (Sherri) of Rochester, Bradley (DeeAnn) of Stewartville and Michelle Berning (Dave Schick) of Eyota; eight grandchildren, Seth (Lacey) Berning, Brooke (Jerome) Ferson, Britni (Tony) Anderson, Luke Berning, Derek Fritz, Nicole (Tyler) Otteson, Ryan (Samantha) Fritz and Aleese Holst; three great-grandchildren, Leeland, Brielle and Tylan; one sister, Shirley Hanson of Fairbault; one brother, Larry (Connie) Lexvold of Rochester; and one sister-in-law, Galene Lexvold of Rochester; and many nieces and nephews. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Duane Lexvold and Stanley Lexvold.
A time of visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m Wednesday, Jan. 8 at Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville and one hour prior to the service Thursday at the church. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Sandy are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com.