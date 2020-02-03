Sandra K. Rodenz, 75, a lifelong Stewartville resident, died on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, of a short illness with cancer at Rochester Health Services West in Rochester, where she had been a resident since December of last year.
Sandra Kay Rud was born on March 5, 1944, in Stewartville to Clarence and Thelma (Molde) Rud. She grew up in Stewartville and attended school there, graduating from Stewartville H.S. in 1963. She was employed for a number of years at IBM in Rochester.
Sandy was married on May 17, 1992, in Stewartville to James "Jim" Rodenz. Following their marriage the couple lived in Stewartville all of their married life. After her retirement from IBM, Sandy was employed at Rochester Medical in Stewartville and part-time at Morries Liquor and the Stewartville American Legion, both in Stewartville. Jim was employed for a number of years at PemStar in Rochester. Mr. Rodenz died on April 30, 2013.
Sandy was a past member of the Stewartville American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo, following the Packers and then the Vikings and the occasional trip to the casino. Sandy enjoyed visiting with friends and time spent with her brothers and sisters and families.
Sandy is survived by one sister and one brother, Germaine (Charlie) Baker and Harold Rud, both of Stewartville; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her parents; five sisters, Charlotte Kath, Janice Borgschatz, Carolyn Evans, Elaine "Shorty" Haley and infant sister, Janet; four brothers, Lyle Rud, Dayton Rud, Dick Rud and infant brother, William.
A celebration of Sandy's life will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at Stewartville American Legion Post 164. A private family committal service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, where she will be laid to rest with her husband, Jim. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Sandy are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com.