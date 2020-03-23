Sandra L. Jones, 79, of rural Racine, died on Thursday, March 19, 2020, from complications of a short illness with cancer, at the Stewartville Care Center where she had been a resident since 2019.
Sandra Lee Heard was born March 15, 1941, in Chicago to William and Irene (Chudzik) Heard. She moved with her family as a young girl to Mason City, Iowa, where she grew up and attended school, graduating from Mason City High School in 1959. She attended a certified nursing program in Rochester. Sandy was married on Aug. 22, 1961, in Oceanside, Calif., to Garry L. Jones. Garry was serving in the Marines in California. After his discharge in 1963, they returned to Minnesota and lived in Rochester, where Garry was employed at Mayo Clinic.
The Jones family moved to Stewartville in 1967, where they raised their children and lived for many years. In 1980, Sandy and Garry moved to rural Racine, where they continued to make their home. Sandy was a homemaker and also was employed as a CNA at the Stewartville Care Center and as a secretary at St. Bernards Catholic Church and the United Methodist Church in Racine. Garry was employed for many years at Mayo Clinic as a computer programmer, until his retirement.
Sandy was a longtime member of St. Bernard's Church and also volunteered with Friends of the Stewartville Library. She was a Girl Scout leader and a den mother with the Boy Scouts. She enjoyed playing the piano, doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles, playing Scrabble, collecting teapots, following NASCAR and was a big fan of both "Star Wars" and "Star Trek." Sandy enjoyed visiting with friends and loved time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Garry; two daughters and a son, Michael of Minneapolis, Theresa Jacobson of Stewartville and Julie Erlandson of Fergus Falls,Minn.; seven grandchildren, Joshua (Amber) Jacobson, Jesse Jacobson, Jonathan (Danielle) Jacobson, Amber Jones, Abigail (Nick) Szymanski, April (Frank) Willis and Sean Erlandson; and seven great-grandchildren, Gabbie, Evie, Ollie, Cara, Allen, Mia-Grace and Lazzie. She was preceded in death by her parents and her half-brother, Frank Laughlin, and his wife, Billie.
A private family service will take place at St. Bernard's Catholic Church with the Rev. Kevin Connolly officiating. Burial will follow at St. Bernard's Catholic Cemetery in Stewartville. Due to public health concerns, a memorial Mass for Sandy will be held this summer at St. Bernard's. The date and time will be announced prior to that service.
The Jones family suggests memorials to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Sandy are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com.