A memorial gathering in celebration of the life of Sandra Rabehl will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 13 at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Rochester Chapel. At 6 p.m., there will be a time for personal remarks by family and friends. Sandi, 60, of Rochester, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Weatherstone Senior Living in Rochester. Burial of the urn will occur at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester.
Sandi was born Dec. 1, 1959, at Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester to Bill and Barb Rabehl. She was raised on her Rabehl family farm. Sandi attended Rochester Mayo High School and then started tending multiple bars in Rochester. She then started her own cleaning business, which she operated for over 30 years. Sandi enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, and her beautiful array of flowers. She also loved spoiling her great-nephews and nieces. Sandi was an animal lover and was especially fond of her cats.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Barb and Bill Rabehl. She is survived by her longtime friend, Lowell Kruger; brother, Jeff (Debbie Syring) Rabehl; two nieces and nephew, Jessica (Adam Magnuson), Jacob (Kelsey Kent), and Kayla (Jason Hinz); seven great-nephews and nieces, Brayden, Kylie, and Kaitlyn Magnuson, Tate, Wyatt, and Teagan Ness, and Braylynn Hinz; as well as her cat, Casper.
The family wishes to express a special and sincere thanks to the staff at Weatherstone. The celebration of Sandi's life will continue at the family farm after the gathering at the funeral home.