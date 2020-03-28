Sandra Hartlee Showalter (nee Foss), 75, of Rochester, died on March 23 after fighting a valiant year-long battle with cancer.
Sandra was born April 16, 1944, in Muskogee, Okla., to Olga and Hartley Foss. She spent her formative years in Grand Rapids, Minn., where she enjoyed playing in the marching band, and graduated as valedictorian of her high school class in 1962. She went on to study pharmacology at the University of Minnesota during a time when it was exceedingly rare for a woman to seek out a career in pharmacy.
Sandra worked as a pharmacist in several hospitals and drug stores before beginning a distinguished career with Mayo Clinic in 1987. She was instrumental in starting the investigational research pharmacy at Saint Marys Hospital and built many lifelong friendships with her family of coworkers at Mayo. Though she enjoyed the complex nature of her job immensely, Sandra always put her three children first and treasured time with her family above all else.
Sandra enjoyed books, rock collecting, science and astronomy. She loved knowing that from stardust we come and into stardust we return. Sandra shone brightly to all who knew her, demonstrating an unselfish love without bound, compassion without limit and understanding without end. She was and will continue to be a guiding North Star for all who loved her.
Sandra is survived by her children, Thomas (Julie) Showalter of Rochester, and Steven (Michelle) Showalter of Eagan; siblings, Jim (Kim) Foss, Kristi (Steve) Vesall, and Kevin (Terra) Foss; sister-in-law, Lucy Coleman; grandchildren, Colten, Grace, Jacob, Eleanor and Charles; and many nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her loving daughter, Amy.
A celebration of life will be planned and announced at a later date.