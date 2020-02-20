Scott Mason, 70, died peacefully at home in Rochester, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.
Born Aug. 8, 1949, in Winona, Scott was the only child of Gilmore Mason Jr. and Irene Gradel. He was a member of the 1964 Lourdes Hall of Fame state football championship team. He went on to graduate from Lourdes High School in 1967.
Scott was passionate about music. During his youth he played the local county fairs alongside Nancy Martin, who at age 6, played the organ on the Lawrence Welk television show. Scott also worked at his father's music store -- known variously as Edstroms, Hammond Organ Studio, and Bodines. From high school onwards, he was a vocalist and keyboard player for one of the top regional rock 'n' roll bands, The Rogues. The guys in his band remained lifelong friends.
On Aug. 3, 1968, at age 19, Scott married his childhood sweetheart and soulmate, Nancy Martin. His daughter, Kimberly (wife of Steve Van Rooy), was born in 1969. Upon graduating from Winona State College, Scott served as a sergeant in the Army in Germany during the Vietnam War. His son, Erik (husband of Sara Salscheider), was born in Germany in 1973.
Scott's career was primarily in the cabinet manufacturing industry where he worked as vice president of marketing and sales.
Scott was preceded in death by his father, 1992; mother, 2002, and his wife, Nancy, in 2001. Besides his daughter and son, he is survived by grandchildren, Jordan Scott Hoffmann, Lauren and Lily Mason; and one great-grandchild, Royce Hoffmann.
Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to Paws and Claws Human Society in Rochester (www.pawsandclaws.org/wpweb/donate).