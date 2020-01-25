Sharon Rose Krom, 76, of Rochester, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at her home.
Sharon was born Aug. 27, 1943, in Byron to Merton and Marjorie (Schmeisser) Bartel. She was a 1961 graduate of Byron High School. On May 29, 1962, in Byron Sharon married Richard Krom.
Sharon had a love of learning about history and sharing her knowledge with others. She was the Treasurer of the Veterans and Emergency Service Museum, a member of the Veteran's Roundtable, program director of the Civil War Roundtable, helped organize local hero events in Rochester and took great pride in starting the Olmsted History Fair, a Civil War themed event. Sharon and her husband, Richard also published a book titled, The First MN...Second to None.
Sharon was generous with her time by volunteering for 17 years at Madonna Towers, teaching Sunday school for countless years, hosting Bible studies in their home, small groups at church or helping her son, Jim, at James Krom Natural Images, every day since 1991. She was a 32-year member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church.
Sharon was a wonderful storyteller and loved nature. She had a no-nonsense but positive attitude. She was a personal cheerleader for others, helping in their time of need and building others up. Sharon always wanted the spotlight on others and was a servant leader. She had a deep love and appreciation for her family and the time they spent together.
Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Richard; children, Kathy (Ron) Kasten of Rochester, and Jim Krom of Rochester; grandchildren, Victoria (Ben) Tecken, and Ian Krom; and great-grandchildren, Tristan, Vesper and River. Sharon is also survived by her siblings, Forest (Shirley) Bartel, Milly (Pat) Kelly, Casey (Mary) Bartel, Larry Bartel, and Dan (Sue) Bartel; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.
Sharon was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Seraph; sisters, Evelyn Quam and Shirley Bartel; brothers, Ben and Bill Bartel; and by her parents.
A service to celebrate Sharon's life will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 2703 Ninth Ave. NW, Rochester. Visitation will be held 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Pastor Jeff Niederstadt will be officiating with burial at Oakwood Cemetery.
Memorials can be directed to: Veterans & Emergency Services Museum.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Krom family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.