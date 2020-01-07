Sharon Murray, 74, of Rochester, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Sharon Elizabeth Rose Murray was born Aug. 28, 1945, in Rochester to William and Wanda (Brown) Murray. Sharon graduated from John Marshall High School in 1963, and was then united in marriage to Donovan Gray on July 13, 1963. The couple lived in Stewartville and later divorced in 1979. Together, they had four children.
Sharon had a 30-year career with IBM, retiring in 1996. At IBM, she worked in marketing for the AS/400. After her retirement, she worked for Common User Group. She also worked for Chicos in Rochester and helped care for her grandchildren in Wisconsin. She married Daniel Gronli on July 9, 2005.
Sharon enjoyed music, dancing, dining out, travel, golfing, and spending time with her family. She loved to spend time relaxing on the porch, laughing and eating ice cream. She was known to her children as a neat freak, a perfectionist, a good listener, and the person who gave them wings. To her grandchildren, she was Grammy, the person who gave them tickles, ice cream and lots of love.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Daniel Gronli of Rochester; her children, Melissa (Dale) Gervasi of Barneveld, Wis., Ryan (Jennifer) Gray of Mantorville, James (Nikki) Gray of Rochester, and Justin Gray of Rochester; seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two stepsons, Patrick (Kelly) Gronli of Portland, Ore., and Gabriel Gronli of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and two step grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, a stillborn sister, and a stepson.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 869 Seventh Ave. SE, Rochester, MN 55904. The visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Murray family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.