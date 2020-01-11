Sharron R. Withers of Scottsdale, Ariz. (1947-2020)
Sharron R. Withers passed away on Jan. 1, 2020, after a lengthy pulmonary illness.
She is predeceased by her parents, Robert S. and Marjorie M. Withers of Rochester.
Born in Rochester, Minn., she graduated high school from Rochester John Marshall High School and college from Mankato State University with a Bachelor of Science in education.
She was an elementary school teacher in the St. Paul school system for many years. She later moved to Scottsdale, Ariz., to pursue a career in residential real estate.
Sharri is survived by her sister, Melissa A. Withers of Scottsdale, Ariz.; her brother, Robert (Nancy) of Minneapolis; and nieces, Lauren Withers of Minneapolis and Julia Withers of Denver.
Contributions may be made to the Animal Humane Society in her name.