Shauna Lynn Rasmussen, 40, of Rochester, died peacefully on Dec. 23, 2019, at her residence following a courageous battle with cancer that lasted for over five years.
Shauna was born on March 29, 1979, in Rochester to Eugene "Gene" and LaDonna (Rueb) Rasmussen. She graduated from the Rochester Community and Technical College Nursing Program in 2004. Up until the time of her illness, she worked at Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester as a Registered Nurse. She absolutely loved doing things with her family and friends, traveling, and enjoying her pets. She was the caregiver to her mother who battled cancer and died in 2012.
She is survived by her father, Gene of Rochester; sister, Heather (Joe) Casey of Surprise, Ariz.; her brother, Tyler (Alicia) Fallon of Owatonna; three nephews, Elliot Fallon, Logan Casey and Nathan Casey; and two nieces, Elisabeth Fallon and Brielle Casey; aunt, Patricia Campbell of Plymouth; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The Rasmussen family would like to thank the many caregivers who helped Shauna, especially Mayo Clinic Hospice, Christy Peterson, and her beloved family members and friends who helped her over the past five years.
A visitation for Shauna will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Burial of her ashes will take place at Grandview Memorial Gardens Cemetery at a later date. Blessed be her memory.