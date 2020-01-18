Sherry Lee Manahan, 59, of Chatfield, passed away at her home on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.
Sherry was born June 10, 1960, to Robert and Phyllis (Jacobson) Jorgenson in Snoqualmie, Wash. She graduated from Billings Senior High in Billings, Mont. On July 11, 1987, she married Kevin Manahan in Chatfield where they raised their two daughters.
Sherry was employed at Tuohy Furniture in Chatfield for 38 years doing payroll and data entry. Sherry was the acting President of the Auxiliary at Chatfield Post 6913, where she also participated in the color guard. She enjoyed camping and spending time with family and friends. Sherry was always ready for a spur of the moment adventure. She enjoyed being the first person to wish someone a happy birthday or anniversary.
Sherry is survived by her two daughters, Kay (Jake Nelson) of Hastings, and Ashley (Jake Ronning) of Pine Island; and a sister, Deb Jorgenson of Chatfield; as well as brothers-in-law, Matt (Sharon) Manahan and Steve Manahan; and sisters-in-laws, Jean (Scott) Winslow, Irene (Dennis) Chicos and Sara (Mike) Braun, Barb Manahan and Jody Manahan; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kevin; parents and in-laws, Maurice and Theresa; two brothers-in-law, David and Jerome Manahan; and nephew, Adam.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chatfield, with Pastor Peter J. Haugen officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Riley Funeral Home and also one hour before services Tuesday at church. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery following the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Manahan Family. To leave a condolence with the family, please visit rileyfuneralhomes.com.