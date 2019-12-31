The funeral service for Shirley Myli will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3 at Grace United Church of Christ in Millville with Rev. Dr. Bob Summers officiating. Burial will be 2:30 p.m. Friday at Burr Oak Cemetery in Burr Oak, Iowa.
Shirley Ann Myli, 80, of Rochester, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Hospital - Rochester, Saint Marys Campus. She was born Nov. 2, 1939, in Rochester to Fern (Butler) and Howard Rollins. Shirley grew up in the Burr Oak, Iowa area.
Shirley graduated from Rochester Community College. She worked at the Rochester State Hospital as a psychiatric technician for many years. She also worked as an LPN at Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester for 15 years.
Shirley enjoyed bowling and competed in many bowling tournaments locally and in the Midwest. She also loved to go dancing and enjoyed singing and was a member of the Rochester Symphony Choral. Shirley also liked baking Norwegian foods especially lefse and stroll.
Shirley is survived by her niece, Donna Shellum of Hayfield; and special friends, Elizabeth and Lloyd Cutting of Millville. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Beverly Heltne.
Friends and family may visit from 10 a.m. until time of service Friday at the church. Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association for research.
Arrangements entrusted to Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel. The guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com.