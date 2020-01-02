Shirley J. Griebenow, of Rochester, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Samaritan Bethany nursing home.
Born on June 25, 1937, in Minneapolis to Ray and Evelyn (Wilson) Cordell, Shirley graduated from Patrick Henry High School and worked as a secretary at INA Insurance as a young woman. On March 12, 1960, she married Eugene M. Oreck and made St. Louis Park their home. After a brief move to Des Moines, Iowa, they moved back to Minnesota, residing in Wayzata before making Rochester their permanent home in 1975. Gene passed away unexpectedly on March 23, 1982. Shirley found her way back into the workforce and was a secretary at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Rochester before working as office manager at several real estate offices: Merrill Lynch Coldwell Banker, Day & Associates and Ross Realtors. She remarried Sept. 9, 1989, to Donald C. Griebenow of Pine Island. They moved to Babbitt, Minn., in 2000, enjoying their retirement years until his passing in 2005.
Shirley was an avid reader and homebody at heart. She loved gardening and spending time with close friends and family. She had a kind heart with a love for animals, birds and the beauty of nature.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Evelyn Cordell, and her brother, James. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen (Oreck) Houdek of Rochester; son, Steven Oreck of Springfield, Mo.; her stepchildren, William Oreck, Lynda Griebenow, Mike Griebenow, Brad Griebenow, Brian Griebenow, Brenda (Griebenow) Reichel and Kevin Griebenow; and grandchildren, Joseph Houdek, Mary Stout, McKaylah Sutton and Hanna Redmon.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Samaritan Bethany nursing home and Seasons Hospice.
A memorial service will take place 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6 at Rochester Assembly, 4240 18th Ave. NW, with Pastor Floyd O'Bryan officiating. Visitation starts at 3 p.m. with reception to follow the service.