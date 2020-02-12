Shirley Ann Ryberg, 85, of Kenyon, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Kenyon Sunset Home.
She was born Jan. 15, 1935, in Grand Island, Neb., the daughter of Fernando and Zella (Richardson) Smith. She attended rural schools in Hall County, Neb., and graduated from Dannebrog High School. She taught school for a few years in a one room schoolhouse in Hall County, Neb. She then moved to Minneapolis and worked as a secretary at Cargill. While attending First Baptist Church in Minneapolis, she met Vernon Ryberg. The couple was married on June 25, 1960, in Dannebrog, Neb. They lived in Rochester until 1968 when they began farming southeast of Kenyon on Vernon's third-generation family farm.
Shirley loved to garden and was active in Home Extension. She was especially proud of her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them and attending their activities. She was a faithful member of Faith Community Church in West Concord, where she served as a deaconess, third grade Sunday school and children's church teacher and as an AWANA leader for many years.
She is survived by her children, John Ryberg of Rochester, Steven (Denise) Ryberg of Jackson and Sarah (Doug) Bartell of Welch; grandchildren, Cody Ryberg, Kyler Ryberg, Courtney (Michael) Blesi, Logan Ryberg, Rylie Bartell, Kenna Bartell and Cooper Bartell; siblings, Arlene Kemplin of Evansville, Ind., Karen (Wally) Verrette of Evansville, Ind., and Gale Smith of Dannebrog, Neb.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fernando and Zella; husband, Vernon Ryberg; and siblings, Don Smith, Wayne Smith, Beverly Muhleman and Dale Smith.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 at Michaelson Funeral Home, Kenyon and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Faith Community Church. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at Faith Community Church in West Concord with David Breederland officiating. Interment will be in the Kenyon Cemetery.
Memorials are preferred to the Gideons International.