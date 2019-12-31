Signa "Sig" Sorenson was reunited with her husband and the Lord Dec. 30, 2019, at the Chosen Valley Care Center. She was surrounded by her family and passed on peacefully. Sig was born to Gjert and Berthina (Berg) Waadevig in rural Peterson June 13, 1927, and was raised in the Peterson area and graduated from the Peterson High School. After school, she moved to Chatfield and worked at the Silver Grille for George Potter, where she met the man of her life, Bob Sorenson. They married Nov. 5, 1947, and lived in the Chatfield area for their entire married life. They both worked at the State Hospital in Rochester and owned and operated the Terrace Rest Home from 1962 to 1973.
She was always a caregiver and after the sale of the Rest Home, she worked as a home health aide and cared for many local people in the area as was needed. She was active in the Legion Auxiliary and Chatfield Lutheran Church of which she was a founding member. She enjoyed golfing and socializing at the Club and organized many great events and dinners. Even in her later years, she cared for Bob and always helped at the care center as much as she could. She always wanted to help people in need and that will be her life legacy. She lived a good long life and will always be remembered for her smile and cheerful demeanor even in her last months.
She is survived by her two sons, Wayne (Wendy) Sorenson of Gahanna, Ohio, and Curt (Peggy) Sorenson of Chatfield. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
A family memorial service will be held Friday Jan. 3, 2020, at Riley Funeral Home, in Chatfield. Internment following, at Chatfield Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Chosen Valley Care Center.
To share a condolence with the family, please visit rileyfuneralhomes.com.