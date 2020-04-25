Sister Frances (Anysia) Yanisch, Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration, 89, died on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Villa St. Joseph, La Crosse, Wis., after a battle with cancer. She was in the sixty-ninth year of her religious profession.
Born on Oct. 12, 1930, in Ellsworth, Wis., Frances Lorraine was the youngest of six children of Fredrick and Catharine Estella (Murphy) Yanisch. In 1949, she entered the novitiate of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration in La Crosse and was given the name Sister Anysia. She later went back to her Baptismal name, Frances. She made her first vows on Aug. 12, 1951.
The first 31 years of Sister Frances' religious life were spent as a homemaker and dietitian at various convents in Wisconsin and Iowa, including periods of time at Aquinas High School, St. Rose Convent and Villa St. Joseph in La Crosse. After initially attending Viterbo College (University) for some classes, Sister Frances went on to receive a certificate in dietary administration from Fontbonne College in St. Louis. After Vatican II, Sister Frances felt the call to change her ministry. She moved to Rochester and began taking classes as a human service technician at Rochester Technical College. She then began working as a home healthcare aide for the Olmsted County Public Health Department. She served numerous people for ten years through the health department before retiring. She continued her ministry serving part-time as a healthcare provider for another ten years for Comfort Home Health Care, also in Rochester. In 2009, Sister Frances moved to St. Rose Convent until her health required her to move to Villa St. Joseph in late 2019.
Sister Frances is survived by her Franciscan community, her sister, Catharine Yanisch and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Richard and Lloyd, and her sisters, Grace Traynor and Monica Novotny.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the Mass of Christian Burial for Sister Fran will be scheduled at a later date. She will be buried at Gate of Heaven Cemetery as soon as possible. Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
Memorials may be sent to Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, 912 Market Street, La Crosse, WI 54601-4782.