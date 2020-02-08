Sophia Marie Hunter-Farr, 57, transitioned from her life in Rochester to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
Sophia is remembered most for being someone who knew a little bit about a lot. If ever you needed a conversation or advice, Sophia was that person. Sophia had a kind, soft affection for her family and anyone she came in contact with. A stranger wasn't a stranger long once meeting Sophia.
Sophia was a member of Christ's Church of the Jesus Hour, and she was employed at Bamber Valley Elementary School and H&R Block. She looked forward to working with students each day and doing taxes every year. These two jobs gave Sophia what she loved the most -- a chance to talk and a chance to help someone. That is what Sophia was all about -- helping.
Sophia is survived by her two children, Anthony Wade Farr, Minneapolis, and Aaron Marie Farr, Winona; one stepdaughter, Addie Farr, Minneapolis; one granddaughter, Sophia L. Farr, who affectionately called her "GaGa"; mother, Bobbie Hunter, Rochester; one sister, Michelle Hunter-Tabb (Paul Tabb) of Calumet City, Ill.; one niece, Alycia Jackson (Ricky) of Grambling, La.; two nephews, Jevon T. Hunter (Kalia) of Minnesota, and Andre J. Hunter of Grambling, La.; three great-nephews, Keilan F. Davis and Karter Jackson of Grambling, La., and Tobiathan Hunter of Minnesota; four close and dear friends, Samar Alrawi - affectionately called "mama," Ann Harms, Jamal Southhall and Michelle Grunewald, all of Rochester.
Sophia was preceded in death by her father, Allen Hunter; brother, Anthony Wade Hunter; sister, LeCora Hunter; grandmother, LeeVira Hillie; and great-grandmother, Bessie Cox.
Sophia was loved and cherished by so many; she will greatly be missed. Her presence will forever be felt by the lives of those she was a part of.