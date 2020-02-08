Steven J. Willson, 70, of St. Charles, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Hospital - Saint Marys Rochester Campus. Steve was born June 26, 1949, in Winona to Walter and Grace (Skordahl) Willson. He graduated from St. Charles High School in 1967 and went on to serve in Vietnam for the United States Army from 1969 to 1971. Following his return home, Steve worked with his dad and later with his brothers at St. Charles Plumbing and Heating. He was also a partner in St. Charles Laundromat and Car Wash along with his brothers. Steve and Carolyn Rieck Meyer were married on Oct. 30, 1999.
Steve loved to fish, enjoying many fishing trips to Canada with friends. He had also enjoyed hunting coyote, fox and pheasant hunting trips to South Dakota. Steve was a patient and detailed craftsman, as he made many segmented and turned wooden bowls. He belonged to the St. Charles American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars Posts.
Steve is survived by his wife, Carolyn, and her family: sons, Tracy (Shellie) Meyer and Patrick Meyer and their children, Montana, Hunter, Peyton and Tegan, all of Janesville, Iowa; a sister, Pat (Phillip) Balsama of Pleasanton, Calif.; brothers, Bruce (Jeanne) Willson and Dean (Diana) Willson, both of St. Charles; and four nieces and nephews, Greg and Matt Willson, Lisa and Brian Balsama. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services to remember Steve will be led by funeral celebrant, Jodi Heim at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service in St. Charles. A time of visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Military honors will be conducted following services at the funeral home.
Please share a memory of Steve and view his video tribute, when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com.