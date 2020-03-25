Steven Lee Lortscher, loving husband and father, passed away on March 16, 2020, at Hope Hospice House in Cape Coral, Fla.
Steven was born Dec. 6, 1954, in Lake City, Minn., to Leland and Marlys (Hattemer) Lortscher.
Steve was a graduate of Lincoln High School of Lake City, was employed at Schmidt Printing of Byron for 27 plus years, working in many departments as Production Control Manager, Director of Corporate Scheduling, Director of Manufacturing and team leader of Quality Resource Team. He started several businesses including Time Out Homes and the Camelot Motel near Wisconsin Dells, Wis.
Steve was an avid sports fan and had a passion for fishing. He enjoyed planning special vacations with family and friends. He was known for his quick wit and infectious humor and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Steve is survived by his wife, Marilyn Lortscher; his son, Shawn (Sarah) Lortscher of Byron; stepson, Corey Meldahl of Clearwater, Fla.; stepdaughter, Nichole (Toby) Scolet of Fort Myers, Fla.; his three sisters, Diane (Russ) Wilke of Neenah, Wis., Doreen (Doug) Ross of North Wales, Pa., and Bonnie (Kevin) Luhman of Goodhue; along with seven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at Life Lutheran Church, 4500 60th Ave. NW, Rochester, MN 55901, with a tentative date of June 6 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.