Steven Ray Knudson, 52, passed away on Jan. 27, 2020, at his home in Hayfield surrounded by family.
Steven was born on Nov. 17, 1967, the son of Gary and Sharon (DeVries) Knudson at Luke Air Force Base in Phoenix. The family moved to Burnsville, and Steven graduated from Burnsville High School in 1986 and Moorhead State in 1990.
Steven married Salena Jean Callow on Sept. 24, 1994, in Bloomington. The couple has lived in Apple Valley, Minn., Ankeny, Iowa, and most recently in Hayfield for the past 14 years. He was a Central Office Technician with Century Link. This summer would have been his 25th anniversary with the company.
Steve was a member of Cedar Creek Church and ATO Fraternity at Moorhead State. He enjoyed camping, hunting, Minnesota Vikings, and telling stories to his family and friends. He also played youth hockey, club hockey in high school and intramural in college. He was a loving husband and father.
Steven is survived by his wife, Salena Knudson, Hayfield; daughters, Alyssa Knudson, Rochester, Hannah Knudson, Lynsey Knudson, and Jordyn Knudson, all at home in Hayfield; parents, Gary and Rita Knudson, Burnsville; parents-in-law, Ron and Sheila Callow, Clear Lake, Iowa; siblings, Brian Knudson, Plymouth, Renae (Charles Easterlin) Knudson, Bloomington, Ronda (Gary) Otto, Shakopee, and Matt Hagen, Bloomington; brothers-in-law, Ron Callow, Clear Lake, Iowa, Joshua (Summer) Callow, Forest City, Iowa, and Jacob (Beth) Callow, Forest City, Iowa; sisters-in-law, Sarah (Willy Schrandt) Callow, Fertile, Iowa, and Jodi (Keith) Sweatt, Chaska; 13 nieces, one nephew and many special friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Knudson, and grandparents, Peter and Rena DeVries and Jalmer and Lillian Knudson.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 at Czaplewski Family Funeral Home, 501 Second St. NW, Hayfield. The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 104 First St. SE, Hayfield with Pastor Aaron De Neui officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to family or donor's choice.
Blessed be his memory.
