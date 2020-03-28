Sue Carol Albers, 80, of Lake City, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at The Bluffs of Lake City Senior Living. She was born Feb. 11, 1940, to Rolland and Barbara (Salley) Stussy. She grew up on the family farm and then at age 8, moved to Pine Island when her father died. She graduated from Pine Island High School and then began working at Mayo Clinic.
Sue met the love of her life, Robert Nelson Albers, and they were married Sept. 27, 1958. They raised their three children on the family farm in Goodhue, where they lived for 49 years. She was a faithful, lifelong Christian.
Sue loved music, especially Christmas Music. She enjoyed time at the cabin in Turtle Lake, searching for treasures at garage sales and auctions, antiquing, and riding snowmobiles and motorcycles. Most of all, she loved her family. Each grandchild had a special bond with Grandma Sue.
She is survived by her three children, Cindy (Doug) Matthees of Zumbrota, Rick (Ronda) Albers of Stewartville, and Kim (Kelly) Kuhl of Red Wing; grandchildren, Michelle (Cody Mundt) Matthees, Adam (Brittney) Matthees, Joshua (Bri) Albers, Jared (Jenna) Albers, Kendra Kuhl, and Mitchell (Chelsea Lammers) Kuhl; great-grandchildren, Jordan and Finley Matthees, Hayden and Harper Albers, and Aubree Albers; siblings, Kay Hickey, Judy (Wendell) Zwart, and Joe (Judy) Stussy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents; brother, Michael.
A private family graveside service will be Monday, March 30 at Bethany Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.