Susan Keith Ricketts died peacefully April 6, 2020, in bed following a long battle with Parkinson's Disease and peripheral neuropathy. Her family was with her at her death.
Susan Keith Griffin was born April 23, 1939, in Wilmington, Del., to Matilda (Dare) C. Griffin and Artcher E. Griffin.
After graduating from Mount Pleasant High School in Wilmington, Susan attended the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va., where she graduated with a BA degree in English. She was a member of Chi Omega sorority.
Susan married Raymond K. Ricketts in 1964, at Old Swede's Episcopal Church in Wilmington, Del. They have two daughters, Rebecca Ricketts (William Christianson), Marshall, Wis., and Kristin Klompenhower (Eric), Hastings; three grandchildren, Griffin Wendt, and Abagail and Brenna Klompenhower. Susan was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, James A. Griffin.
After their marriage, Sue and Ray lived briefly in Bozeman, Mont., where she received an MA degree in Education from Montana State University. While living in Bozeman, Sue taught "eight grades in a one-room schoolhouse in Amsterdam, Mont.," and often said that she learned as much from her students during those years as the students did from her.
Following graduation from MSU, Sue and Ray moved to Poughkeepsie, N.Y., with IBM. After nearly a decade in New York, they relocated to Rochester, Minn., where Sue joined Mayo Clinic as a phlebotomist, working at Saint Marys and Methodist Hospitals and at Desk C. In that role, she co-wrote a textbook on phlebotomy and was active with the National Certification Agency to develop certification and testing standards for phlebotomists throughout the U.S. She often commented, "A phlebotomist receives an immediate performance evaluation with each blood draw they perform."
Following their retirements, Sue and Ray vacationed in Arizona before deciding that Minnesota winters were easier to endure than Arizona summers. Starting in 2001, they enjoyed several summers working in the General Store at Canyon Village in Yellowstone National Park — a place they considered to be "paradise on earth."
Susan was an active member and a past president of the Friends of Mayowood Residence, and a member of the Rochester chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was also a member of Calvary Episcopal Church, where she served on various committees, Episcopal Marriage Encounter, Red Hat Society, the League of Women Voters, Kiwanis International, Olmsted County Historical Society and Mayo Clinic Volunteers.
Susan's ancestral heritage led back to the Scottish Clan Keith, which held the hereditary office of Marischal of the King of Scots, by charter of 1176. She was a life member of Clan Keith, USA.
Sue's family would like to thank Ginger Kent at the Prairie, Homestead, and Mayo Clinic Hospice, especially Laces Vaughn.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial donations may be sent to Calvary Episcopal Church, 111 Third Ave SE, Rochester, MN, 55902, to the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation (franklloydwright.org), or to a charity of your choice.
