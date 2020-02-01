Susan Whitney Leonard, 79, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.
Sue was born in Rochester on March 8, 1940, the daughter of Lucian and Mary Smith. Sue went to Rochester High School and University of Colorado in Boulder. Sue married Larry Leonard in 1958 in Rochester, where they lived until 1972, when they moved to Lake Zumbro. She spent the rest of her days at the lake enjoying close friends and their tight-knit community.
Sue loved horses and swimming growing up. She loved music and was a beloved piano teacher for 62 years in Rochester. Sue taught many students over the years and was very involved in the piano world, judging piano contests and theory in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin, was a member of Minnesota Music Teachers Association and Rochester Area Keyboard Club. She liked watching the Vikings, boating, four-wheeling, dancing, flower gardening and, most of all, her family. She was a loving wife, mother, and the best grandma! Last summer, Sue and Larry celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a great party of family and friends. She will live on in our hearts and memories forever.
Sue is survived by her husband, Larry; her two daughters, Patty (Mike) Marsh and Julie Quinn (Scot Johnson); four grandchildren, Shannon (Todd) Fitzgibbons, Erin (Adam) Huneke, Colin Quinn and Hannah Quinn; and four great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Owyn, Madison and Kaila. She is also survived by her brothers, Lucian Smith and Bob (Karen) Smith; and her sisters, Lynne (Bob) Diebel and Ginny Smith; sisters-in-law, Mary Jackson, Mona Leonard, and Phyllis Leonard; brother-in-law, Tom (Carol) Leonard; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Lawrence and Catherine Leonard; sisters-in-law, Teri Smith and Virginia Boutelle; and brothers-in-law, Charles Jackson, Don Leonard, Joe Leonard and Dwight Boutelle.
The Memorial Service for Sue will be 11:30 a.m. Feb. 3 at the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home, 1105 12th St. SE, with Rev. Carla Werre officiating. A visitation will be starting at 10 a.m. before the service.
Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.