Suzanne "Sue" Carol Swenson, 74, of Rochester, died Friday April 3, 2020, peacefully at her home with family by her side after a short battle with cancer.
Sue was born Jan. 18, 1946, in Rochelle, Ill., to Ralph and Edith Medlar. She graduated from Mt. Morris High School in Mt. Morris, Ill., in 1964. She married Donald "Tuck" Swenson and together they lived in Rochester. She worked for the National Weather Service as a weather forecaster and retired after 30 years, then went to work for Mayo Clinic for 10 years in the Department of Development.
Sue enjoyed gardening, crafts, and was a member of the Garden Club in Plainview.
She is survived by her husband, Tuck Swenson of Rochester; stepson, Ty Swenson of Rochester; and nephew, Jeff Powell of Sioux Falls, S.D. She is preceded in death by her mother, father, sister, and stepdaughter, Kim Reinsvold.
A private service will be held for immediate family and friends at a later date.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mayo Hospice for their care and support.
