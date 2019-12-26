Terry Thomas Gerald "Putter" Fettes, age 49, of Rochester died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at his home following a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Terry was born in Burlington, Wis., on April 5, 1970, the son of Jerry Fettes and Sandra Terry. Terry lived in Ohio for seven years, where he worked as a funeral director. He then returned to school to become a physician assistant. For 16 years, he worked at Mayo Clinic in Rochester in the kidney and pancreas Transplant Department. It was there that he met his future wife, Tracy. They had been together for 14 adventurous years, and were married on May 4, 2019.
Terry is preceded in death by his parents, Jerry Fettes and Sandra Terry.
He is survived by his wife, Tracy Fettes; sister, Kandace (Coleman) Moran; brothers and sister-in-law, Scott Jorgensen and Kirk (Amy) Dukatz; nephews, Jacob and Alex Dukatz; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Zollman Zoo at Oxbow Park in Byron or to The Scholarship Fund in Tribute to Terry Fettes at Mayo Clinic in Rochester: https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donatemc
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Pax Christi Catholic Church in Rochester, with Rev. Will Thompson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer in his hometown of Burlington, Wis.