Terry Mann, 63, of Zumbrota, died unexpectedly of natural causes Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at his home in Zumbrota.
The visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Larson Chapel, in Zumbrota, and will continue one hour prior to services Friday at the church. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3 at United Redeemer Lutheran Church in Zumbrota. Pastor Nicole Rockne will officiate. Burial will follow at the Zumbrota Cemetery.
Terry Allen Mann was born July 20, 1956, in Zumbrota, the son of Raymond and Adeline Mann. Raised in rural Zumbrota, he was a lifelong resident of Goodhue County. On March 20, 1976, at United Redeemer Lutheran Church, he married Susan Hinrichs. Terry was a dairy farmer, worked at DeMuth Steel in Zumbrota, and then Cannon Equipment in Cannon Falls, from which he recently retired. He enjoyed his family, wood cutting, welding projects, deer and prairie dog hunting, and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Mann of Zumbrota; daughters, Kelley Mann of Zumbrota, and Kory (Andrew) Ruka of Hager City, Wis.; a son, Kyle (Jamie) Mann of Pine Island; five grandchildren, Lucas Mann, Mya Ruka, Lainey Mann, Jace Ruka and Emmett Mann. Also surviving are his sisters, Charlotte (Doug) Neff of Red Wing, Mary Lee Olson of Kasson, and Donna Mann (Dallas Backhaus) of Rochester; and a brother, John (Diane) Mann of Zumbrota. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Richard.
If so desired, memorials may be directed to United Redeemer Lutheran Church in Zumbrota. Online tributes are being welcomed and may be written at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.