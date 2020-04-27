Terry Neil Vatland passed away at his home in Kasson on April 21, 2020, at the age of 74.
Terry is survived by his children, Eric Vatland (Janet), Kara Roberts (Charles), and Kurt Vatland; his brother, LaDue Vatland (Darlene); and sister, Carol Thomas (Eugene); and his grandchildren, Hannah, Erin and Lily Vatland, Ian Egele, Sawyer Roberts and Aubrey Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Byron and Odis Vatland, as well as his brothers, Lowell (Audrey) and Blaine (Rachel) Vatland.
Terry was born on March 29, 1946, in Caledonia. He was the youngest of five children who grew up on a lovely farm in Mabel. As a child, Terry was a member of Garness Trinity Lutheran Church in Mabel. Terry graduated from Mabel High School in 1964 and Winona State University in 1968.
Terry then took a job as an elementary teacher for Kasson-Mantorville Schools. He would go on to teach there for 33 years. He was the Teacher of the Year for K-M in 1982 and was recognized as a Teacher of Excellence by the state of Minnesota that year. Upon retirement, he continued as a substitute teacher for another 18 years.
Terry was a member of the Army Reserves for 22 years. He served on the color guard for the American Legion as well as played taps for the military funerals. Since moving to Kasson, Terry had been a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. He was very active in the church choir as well as being a soloist.
Terry was a loving and devoted father as well as a faithful and devoted Christian. He loved serving and being a part of the communities of Kasson and Mantorville. He will be remembered for his gentle spirit and kindness towards others. He was also an avid sports fan who was a big supporter of the Vikings, Twins, Gophers and K-M Komets.
Due to the current conditions due to COVID-19, the dates and time of his memorial service have not yet been determined.
