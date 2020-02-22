Terry Teske

MORTON, Ill. -- Terry L. Teske, 71, of Morton, formerly of Rochester, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at his home.
He was born Oct. 4, 1948, in Rochester to Lawrence "Buzz" and Helen (Girton) Teske. He married Christine Cannon on Oct. 25, 1998, in Groveland, Ill.
Terry is survived by his wife, Christine Teske of Morton; two children, Christopher Teske of San Mateo, Calif., and Laura (Jason) Bowers of Morton; four grandchildren, Sydnie, James, Sienna, and Lawson Bowers; three stepchildren, Donovan Gladwell of Morton, Richard McGuire of Spirit Lake, Idaho, and Randall McGuire of Midpines, Calif.; six step-grandchildren, Ariel Gladwell, Cameron Gladwell, McKayla, Geneva, Sierra, and Trinity McGuire; and one brother, Dennis Teske.
Terry served in the Navy while overseas in Vietnam.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at The Encounter Church in East Peoria, Ill., with Pastor Steve Clason officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Runners Association.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
