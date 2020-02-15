Theda E. Hester, 83, of Winona, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Saint Anne Extended Healthcare. She was born on June 24, 1936, to Werner and Ruth (Kammueler) Stettler. After high school, Theda went to nursing school in Philadelphia. Theda graduated from nursing school and moved back to Alma, Wis., where she met and married Neil David Hester, Sr. Theda began a long career at the Winona Clinic.
Theda loved being a nurse. Her gentle touch and nurturing spirit brought relief and comfort to all her patients. When not working, Theda enjoyed spending time with family, her church family and the many friends she made wherever she went. She was a member since 1969 of the First Congregational Church, Winona.
Theda was Sidney Hughes' partner and companion in later life. They enjoyed many activities together, especially, taking cruises and spending time with his family. Theda also had quite the green thumb, especially, with jade plants.
Theda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Neil, Sr.; son, Shane; grandson, Nathan Stier; and sister, Kathleen Stettler. She is survived by her son, Neil David Hester, Jr. (Kim Staudinger); grandsons, Neil Shane Hester, Shane D. (Brenna) Hester, Jr., Coy Vance (Colleen) Hester, and Levi David Gilmore; great-grandchildren, Cayden, Adalyn, Eli, and Shane Daniel, III; brothers, Werner (Bonnie) Stettler, Jr., and Robert A. (Ann) Stettler; and many more relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 with visitation starting at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, Winona. Rev. Danielle Bartz will officiate. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Eagle Valley Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona and Fountain City, Wis.