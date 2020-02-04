Theodore Richard "Ted" Saxman, of Rochester, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the age of 77.
Ted was born to Arthur Webster and Gertrude Emily (nee Olsen) Saxman on May 23, 1942. He grew up nicknamed "Bud," the second of five siblings, on the family farm in the Red River Valley near rural Georgetown, Minn. He attended country school, then enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1959. He attended basic training and electronic technician school, and served on the submarine USS John Marshall, stationed in New London, Conn. He was honorably discharged in 1965, and returned home to finish school. He continued helping on the farm while attending Moorhead State University, majoring in physics and math, graduating in 1971. After starting work for IBM, he continued his education at the University of Missouri, Rolla, receiving a master's degree in computer science. He worked for IBM as a programmer in Warminster, Pa., and eventually settled in Rochester in 1977. He married Renee Dyshaw in 1985, and together they had two sons, Eric and Matt.
He retired from IBM in 1996, and continued to enjoy spending time with his sons, biking, reading, and volunteering in the community. As his sons grew up, he devoted his life to serving others, especially tutoring English learning, immigrant and disadvantaged math students in the Rochester Public Schools. He spent countless hours at other service organizations such as Juntos, Friendship Place, and the Hawthorne Education Center. A devout Christian, he was heavily involved in many activities at Redeemer Lutheran Church, attending services, Bible studies, and helping the needs of others. After a cycling accident in 2017, he made his home at Rochester East Health Services, where he continued to bring joy to everyone he met.
Ted is survived by his two sons, Eric Saxman of Rochester, and Matthew Saxman of Fulda; and three siblings, Mary Ruth (Delwin) Thayne of Sequim, Wash., Jon (Joan) Saxman of Round Rock, Texas, Susan Hess of Anchorage, Alaska, and 12 nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, William Samuel "Sam" Saxman. His legacy continues to live on through all of the lives he touched and connections he made.
Visitations will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 and at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Friday, after which a luncheon will be served. All will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rochester. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Ted's favorite volunteer organizations, to the Rochester Public Library or to Redeemer Lutheran Church.