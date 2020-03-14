Theodore Burdette Gamm, age 87, of Wabasha, formerly of Rochester, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Health Care Center in Wabasha of renal failure.
Ted Gamm was born Jan. 25, 1933, in Volga, Iowa to John and Anna (Burrack) Gamm. The youngest of eight children, he attended school in Volga, Iowa and helped work the family farm. After high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Okinawa during the Korean War.
After returning home, Ted married his loving wife, Janice L. Kaune, on April 1, 1956, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Arlington, Iowa. He started working for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company in Waterloo, Iowa and the couple started their family. Greg, Jennifer and Jeff were all born in Iowa. Northwestern Bell moved the family to Omaha and then to Rochester, where Ted was the district plant manager and in charge of all of Southeast Minnesota. While in Rochester, he was asked to take a position with American Bell International and the family moved to Tehran, Iran the summer of '78 and ultimately had to return during the revolution and overthrow of the Shaw, the winter of '79. Ted finished his career working for AT&T in Naperville, Ill., and untimely retired in 1986.
After retirement, Ted started Technical Support, a self owned business where he flew phone equipment all over the country and did installations for his clients. Flying was something Ted cherished throughout his life. He even survived a plane crash in his early days as a pilot flying single engine planes. His other hobby was building the cabin in Wabasha while living in Rochester. It was a great place for family and friends to fish, boat, water ski, grill and have fires. Later Ted and Jan remodeled the cabin to become their permanent home.
Ted was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Wabasha, The Pioneer Club in Rochester, past President of Southeastern Minnesota Flying Club, and was in charge of the Port Program, which helped troubled teens in Rochester for several years.
In addition to his loving wife of 64 years, he is survived by three children, Greg (Rosanna) Rochester, Jennifer Garvey (fiancé Eric Smith) of Bettendorf, Iowa, and Jeff (Kristy) of Lexington, Texas; eight grandchildren, Bridget (Chad), Bronwyn (Brian), Shaina, Amanda, Abby, Jonathan, Stephen, Eben, and two and a half great-grandchildren, Marilyn, Oliver, and soon to be Jameson. Ted is also survived by brothers-in-law, Alan Tweedy and Norm (Connie) Kaune; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, three brothers, and sister-in-law, Deb Tweedy.
A Funeral Service for Ted will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 16 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester, with Rev. David Knox officiating. The family will greet friends one hour before the service. Burial will be Tuesday, March 17 in Taylorville Cemetery, Arlington, Iowa.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or Faith Lutheran Church in Wabasha.
