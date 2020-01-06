Theresa Ryan went home to the Savior she loved so much on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Theresa was born on May 12, 1933, and grew up in Harmony.
Theresa led a rich and vibrant life and touched hundreds of lives.
A celebration of Theresa's life and fellowship will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at River of Glory Church, 1225 Elton Hills Drive NW, Rochester. All are welcome.
Condolences may be expressed as Theresa will have wanted by paying forward to the personal charitable giving of your choice.
Family and friends look forward to seeing you as we celebrate this beautiful woman of God.