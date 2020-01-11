Thim Breng died peacefully at his home on Jan. 9, 2020, in Rochester, at the age of 98.
Thim is survived by his children, Thoeun, Hach, Yorn and Sokun, all of Rochester, and Phillip Nhib of Lynn, Mass.; 27 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Nget Chhem of Rochester; and his son, Lim Chhem of Rochester.
Thim was born on May 7, 1921, in Cambodia to Breng and Kov. He was a great family man and a loving father and grandfather. He married Nget Chhem in 1940 and the couple had nine children all together. He left Cambodia in 1979 to reside in a refugee camp in Thailand Side-B. He came to America in 1993 and settled in Rochester.
He enjoyed spending time with family, taking walks, watching boxing and listening to Cambodian music. His family and friends will always remember him as a loving and caring person.
The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.