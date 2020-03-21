Thomas Berg, aged 77 years, passed peacefully with his children by his side on March 12, 2020.
Tom was a member of the Elks Lodge and Moose Lodge (1983) for many years. He moved from Rochester, Minn., to Columbia City, Ore., with his new wife, Sandra Berg. The couple later bought a home in St. Helens, Ore., and had three children together. Tom and Sandy later divorced but the love between them never ended. The final hours of Tom's life, the couple held a spiritual wedding ceremony and reunited.
Tom worked at ESCO Corp. for many years and later retired. Tom's favorite "person" in the world was his dog, Josie. Tom loved fishing, hunting, spending time with family and friends and a good cold cocktail or beer.
Tom is survived by his son, Thomas Berg (Pauline) of Rochester; daughter, Jodie Smith of Minnesota City; daughter, Kristi Bull (Jim) of Rochester; honorary daughter, Jamie Parker; and honorary son, Kevin Priester; three brothers, Jerry, Ron and Mike; two sisters, Judy and Charolette; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
A celebration of life will be planned for this summer and announced at a later date.